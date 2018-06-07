Swara Bhasker to play an English teacher for web series 'Rasbhari'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swara Bhasker

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker will be seen in an upcoming digital series 'Rasbhari' which traces the story of a school student and his growing infatuation for his English teacher.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is working on the show, which will be set in Meerut, read a statement to IANS.

It will be about a Class 11 student, Nand, and his growing infatuation for the new English teacher 'Shanoo madam'.

Swara will bring alive the character of Shanoo. Nikhil Bhat will be directing the project from screenplay by Shantanu Srivastav. It is being produced by Tanveer Bookwala of Ding Entertainment. Ayushman Saxena will be seen as Nand.

Talking about her character, Swara said: "I am always looking out for roles which challenge me and satisfy my pursuit for creativity. 'Rasbhari' has been an amazing experience. With 'Shanoo', I was able to enjoy a role rarely seen on screen and I truly hope that her story is able to shine a light on today`s society."

Bhat says 'Rasbhari' is a very well written story and it was a joy to direct it.

"When Shantanu and Tanveer narrated the character of Shanoo, we knew Swara would be the perfect fit. Today's discerning Indian audiences demand content that is gripping and entertaining, 'Rasbhari' is all of that."

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said: "It started with a germ of an idea that Tanveer had, and it has turned out really well. I cannot praise Shantanu`s sparkling writing enough - with his delectable turn of phrase, delightful local dialect and wicked sense of humour, every character in this `coming of age` love story comes alive."

Bookwala asserted that the idea for "Rasbhari" was swirling in his head for a while.

"It is a new-fangled narrative that audiences will love. Apart from featuring Swara in a never seen before avatar, the show will introduce you to characters you`d love to meet, for real. 

"`Rasbhari` gave me a very authentic, shot-out-of-the-cannon experience as a producer to create a world outside my comfort zone," Bookwala said.

"It will also feature Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi.

