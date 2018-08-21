हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swati Semwal

Swati Semwal excited about 'Manikarnika'

Swati Semwal will be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha a commander-in-chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, played by Sonu Sood in the historical biopic on Rani Laxmibai.

Swati Semwal excited about &#039;Manikarnika&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: After "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Fanney Khan", actress Swati Semwal will next be seen opposite actor Sonu Sood in the historical biopic "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

She will be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in-chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, played by Sonu Sood in the historical biopic on Rani Laxmibai.

The film is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

Swati said in a statement: "I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. I will be seen in a Maharashtrian avatar for the first time. Parvati is a very strong woman who challenges her evil husband. My role has a lot of drama and emotions.

"I am very particular about the roles I play. The role of Parvati is very different from my last two films. Being a storyteller by heart, I try to bring the characters to life on-screen -- be it as an actor, scriptwriter or director, and I am glad that my audience loves my work".

The actress played Rama, the on-screen friend of Kriti Sanon's Bitti in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and in "Fanney Khan", she was seen in a cameo opposite Rajkummar.

She has also written and directed 12 yet-to-release short films.

Tags:
Swati SemwalManikarnikaSwati Semwal moviesSonu SoodSwati Semwal photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close