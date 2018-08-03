हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk

Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha spotted at 'Mulk' private screening—Pics

'Mulk' features Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta to name a few.

Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha spotted at &#039;Mulk&#039; private screening—Pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's powerful outing 'Mulk' opened in theatres today. The movie presents a hard-hitting narrative starring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie has received a positive word of mouth publicity so far and it will be reflected in the Box Office in the coming days.

A private screening of 'Mulk' was held in Mumbai and the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “I have received appreciations saying that I have made a brave film and I think saying anything today turns out to be a brave move in our society.” Adding to Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee said, “We have said a lot in the film and would love to see your reactions.”

The screening was organised by Aisha and Saeed who extended their support to the content-driven cinema like Anubhav Sinha’s 'Mulk'.

'Mulk' features Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal parts.

Ashutosh and Taapsee play public prosecutor and defence lawyer respectively in the film. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, who has also directed it.

 

 

