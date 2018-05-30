Not willing to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Taapsee Pannu refuses film with him

Taapsee Pannu's last film 'Dil Junglee' proved to be a dud at the Box Office. However, this has not affected the 'Pink' star confidence at all. In fact, she is all geared up for her next film with Rishi Kapoor, titled 'Mulk'.

A report claimed that Taapsee, who did not wish to be paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddique, turned down a film offer by casting director Honey Trehan.

A DNA report claimed that Trehan, who has worked on movies like 'Raees', 'Talvar' and 'Omkara' and is set to foray into direction, was keen on having Taapsee and Nawazuddin for a crime-thriller. However, Taapse wasn't keen on being paired with Nawaz in the film and hence rejected the offer.

Earlier, Honey was to make his debut as a co-director alongside Vishal Bhardwaj with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, 'Rani', based on the life of gangster Sapna Didi. However, the casting director had a major fallout with Vishal following which Vishal announced that he would be directing the film alone. The film, however, has been postponed due to Irrfan's ill-health.

In the meantime, Taapsee has a number of films in her kitty for release this year. Apart from 'Mulk', in which she will be seen in the role of a lawyer, the actress has projects like 'Soorma', 'Manmarziyan', 'Womaniya' among others.