Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu pens a heartfelt note about Manmarziyaan's Rumi—Read

Looks like Taapsee is in awe of the vivacious, free-spirited Rumi 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The talented Taapsee Pannu has received much appreciation for her performance in the latest outing 'Manmarziyaan'. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and tells the story of a love triangle between Rumi, Vicky and Robbie. Looks like Taapsee is in awe of the vivacious, free-spirited Rumi as the actress took to Instagram and shared a note about the character.

Along with a picture, Taapsee wrote, “Never thought when I heard the script that this film will end up being an evolution of sorts for a female character. To let her decide and do what makes HER happy in the world where she is always pressured and at times cornered for doing things for everyone else BUT her. Yes she is selfish, she is manipulative, she is aggressive but she is all heart and all for love ..... she is “Rumi”

Thanks to this woman @kanika.d who, as rightly said, wrote her soul out for Rumi and the man who is the biggest feminist I know @anuragkashyap10

Thank you my janta for embracing Rumi tum sabse woh wala pyaar hai jisme Jitna karo kum padh jaata hai”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018 but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.

