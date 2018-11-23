Taapsee Pannu shares first-day look from sets of Mission Mangal

New Delhi: Actress Taapsse Pannu, who has been roped in for India's first space film 'Mission Mangal' on Friday treated her fans with a sneak-peek at her look from the film.

She took to her official Instagram account to share a picture and captioned it as, "Kritika Agarwal, Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty #MissionMangal #FirstDay #FireTheEngines."

Dressed in a yellow saree and her hair is tied in a French braid, Taapsee's faced the camera with her back. She is seen seated and reading some notes kept in her lap. Interestingly, she is also seen wearing a mangalsutra along with pearl drop earrings.

It seems like the 31-year-old actor has gone to great lengths to achieve this simple and elegant look for the flick.

Taapsee, who was last seen in 'Mulk', is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like 'Pink', 'Baby', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Speaking about 'Mission Mangal', the film has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Akshay had taken to social media to introduce the star-studded cast of the flick earlier this month.

The film is based on India's 2013 space programme of Mangalyaan mission and will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Jagan Shakti and will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.