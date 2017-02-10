Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Naam Shabana' new POSTER alert!
New Delhi: While the audiences loved Neeraj Pandey's 'Baby' starring Akshay Kumar to the core, the makers decided to come out with its prequel. Yes! If you liked Taapsee Pannu's daring kickass avatar in 'Baby' then you ought to know her story before that. Well, that's what the tagline of 'Naam Shabana' promises to tell.
Taapsee is playing the lead role in 'Naam Shabana' and action thriller is helmed by Shivam Nair. The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey and Akki will be seen in a special role. 'Naam Shabana' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 31, 2017.
The 'Pink' actress took to Twitter and shared a new intriguing poster of the film. She also announced that the trailer will be launched today in the evening with live Twitter chat.
Are we ready for the trailer ??? 6PM live on twitter #NaamShabana pic.twitter.com/PKRbMUIvRd
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Arshad Warsi not upset being replaced by Akshay Kumar
- Raj Kummar Rao unveils the first poster look of 'Trapped'
- Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar's BIG screen debut is a Majid Majidi film! First look OUT
- 10 Bollywood pairings who have been cast as lovers as well as siblings
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless