Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Naam Shabana' new POSTER alert!

New Delhi: While the audiences loved Neeraj Pandey's 'Baby' starring Akshay Kumar to the core, the makers decided to come out with its prequel. Yes! If you liked Taapsee Pannu's daring kickass avatar in 'Baby' then you ought to know her story before that. Well, that's what the tagline of 'Naam Shabana' promises to tell.

Taapsee is playing the lead role in 'Naam Shabana' and action thriller is helmed by Shivam Nair. The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey and Akki will be seen in a special role. 'Naam Shabana' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 31, 2017.

The 'Pink' actress took to Twitter and shared a new intriguing poster of the film. She also announced that the trailer will be launched today in the evening with live Twitter chat.