Taapsee Pannu steals the show in new 'Naam Shabana' poster

New Delhi: The first poster of Bollywood hunk starrer 'Naam Shabana' is finally out and actress Taapsee Pannu steals the show in it. The poster also showcases other characters which will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film.

"She is aware and alert. She is set to fight for the country," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted along with the poster. See for yourself:

The film has been shot here and in Malaysia. The duo shot across famous locations of Kuala Lumpur, including the City Centre and close to the Petronas Towers.

'Naam Shabana' also features critically acclaimed actor Anupam Kher and southern star Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

The Shivam Nair directorial will be releasing on March 31, 2017.