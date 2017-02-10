Taapsee Pannu strikes a powerful punch in gritty 'Naam Shabana' trailer!

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu is a known name in the South film industry but it was in 'Pink' that her performance got noticed amongst a wider audience including many B-Town peeps. The talented actress will be seen in 'Naam Shabana' that has been produced by 'Baby' fame Neeraj Pandey.

Taapsee took to Twitter and shared the gritty, edgy and a complete kickass trailer of 'Naam Shabana'. We must say that the trailer presents her story before 'Baby'.

From ordinary to extra-ordinary, this is Shabana's story before BABY. #NaamShabanaTrailer https://t.co/hyCCpvO4P4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017

The film happens to be a prequel to Akshay Kumar starrer 'Baby' which hit the bull's eye with its amazing storyline and adrenaline rush. Now, 'Naam Shabana' is set out to present Taapsee story before 'Baby' and we are excited to more about her character from the film.

Taapsee is playing the lead role in 'Naam Shabana' and action thriller is helmed by Shivam Nair. The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey and Akki will be seen in a special role. 'Naam Shabana' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 31, 2017.

Watch the 'Naam Shabana' trailer here: