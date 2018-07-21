हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badla shoot

Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' shoot wrapped up

The shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Badla" has been wrapped up. The director says end of a film shoot is "heart breaking".

Mumbai: The shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Badla" has been wrapped up. The director says end of a film shoot is "heart breaking".

"'Badla' shoot ends. Had the most awesome awesome crew who did all the hard work and of course... Sir Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu who took care of the acting department. Maine sirf chance pe dance kiya," Ghosh tweeted.

"End of a film shoot is very heart breaking... Dil solid toot jaata hai (The heart breaks badly)," he added.

Taapsee tweeted a video of Ghosh jumping in the air, and wrote: "Anddddd its a schedule wrap from the youngest member of the cast and crew 'Badla' (considering we have a 2-year-old acting in the film, it's quite an achievement)."

The film is a murder mystery, and its shooting took place widely in Scotland.

