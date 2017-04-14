close
Taapsee Pannu's 'Naam Shabana' crosses Rs 35 crore mark at Box Office

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 16:37
Taapsee Pannu&#039;s &#039;Naam Shabana&#039; crosses Rs 35 crore mark at Box Office

New Delhi:Taapsee Pannu is making the cash registers ring at the Box Office. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about her latest release 'Naam Shabana'. You will be amazed to know that the film has now reportedly collected more than Rs 35 crore.

It is being said that the movie collected Rs 56 lakh on Thursday. "#NaamShabana [Week 2] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 1.88 cr, Sun 2.42 cr, Mon 76 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs, Wed 53 lakhs, Thu 56 lakhs. Total: ₹ 35.10 cr," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

The flick also features Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. 'Naam Shabana' has been directed by Shivam Nair.

It was released on March 31 this year.

