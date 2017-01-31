close
Tabu joins forces with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra for Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:36
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tabu, who is known for intense on-screen performance, will now be seen taking the humour quotient up a notch in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie 'Golmaal Again'. Yes, you read that right. She will be joining Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra for the much-anticipated sequel.

"Tabu joins #GolmaalAgain cast. Stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade. Rohit Shetty directs," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Well, now it would be really interesting to see what Tabu adds to the hit franchise.

'Golmaal Again' is expected to release around Diwali this year. It also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade in important roles.

Excited much?

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:36

