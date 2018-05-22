Tabu joins Salman Khan's 'Bharat', director welcomes actress on board

New Delhi: Days after announcing that actress Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat', the filmmaker has now revealed the name of yet another female star who has joined the cast and it's none other than the powerhouse of talent, Tabu.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and welcomed the classic actress on board the project. He wrote: "Finally it’s happening, so excited to work with you :) lots of love @tublb

Well, not just you Ali even we are excited to about Tabu joining the 'Bharat' cast.

The film stars Salman in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra paired opposite him. Disha will reportedly play a trapeze artist in the movie. And now that Tabu has joined the team, it will be interesting to know what she plays in the period drama. It also stars TV's popular face and ace comedian Sunil Grover in a pivotal role.

'Bharat' is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and is slated to hit the screens next year on Eid. It is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Ali has previously directed Salman in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Both these films were hailed blockbuster hits and created a storm at the Box Office. Do you think the filmmaker will have a hattrick with 'Bharat' as well?