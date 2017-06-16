Tabu to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Sriram Raghavan’s next!

Mumbai: Tabu is an actor par excellence and the stunning beauty has proved it time and again. She has essayed a variety of roles and has never had inhibitions experimenting with the offers she has received so far. And now, she is all set to be paired opposite a much younger Ayushmann Khurrana!

Yes, you read that right. Tabu has been roped in to play the lead role in Sriram Raghavan’s next.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, the title of Raghavan’s next is inspired by a song from Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Shri 420’. Titled ‘Mudh Mudh Ke Na Dekh’, Tabu will reportedly have a romantic role opposite Ayushmann.

Interestingly, in the recent past, Tabu essayed the role of Katrina Kaif’s mother in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Fitoor’; Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Haider’; a police officer in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam’. And earlier, Tabu had romanced a much older Amitabh Bachchan in R Balki’s ‘Cheeni Kum’.