Takht: Karan Johar talks about his upcoming period-drama, says 'The idea is to take myself out of my comfort zone'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar took us all by surprise when he announced his upcoming period drama 'Takht'. The film's lead cast was announced a couple of months ago and it has Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar on board.

The multi-starrer film is slated to release in the year 2020 and nothing apart from the lead cast has been announced as such.

However, in an interview with DNA, Johar opened up about his film and said that the idea is to take himself out of his comfort zone.

We all know K Jo for his romantic sagas and family entertainers. With 'Takht', however, the expectations are high as this is the first time that Johar is helming a period drama.

Talking about the film, Johar told DNA, “The idea is to take myself out of my comfort zone. I have tried to do that even with the short films I’ve helmed and the topics that I’ve addressed as a filmmaker. But somehow, I never get credit for such things. I’m often told, ‘Oh, you make movies that are only about rich people and first-world problems.’ I’m fed up of justifying myself, but it’s sad that no one talks about a My Name Is Khan (2010) or a Bombay Talkies (2013) or a Lust Stories (2018). I even raised a topic like infidelity in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), which was considered taboo. But everyone will just go on about the popcorn, bubble and the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). So, I’m doing Takht thinking, ‘Maine kuchh naya nahin kiya hai’. But I hope to prove people wrong with it,”