Ranveer Singh

Takht: Ranveer Singh or Vicky Kaushal - Who will play Aurangzeb?

After having seen Ranveer Singh as the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, one would wonder if the powerhouse of talent will play Aurangzeb in Takht.

Mumbai: Karan Johar surprised one and all by announcing his ambitious project - Takht - on Thursday last week. The film reportedly based on one of the chapters in Indian history has an ensemble cast on board. From Ranveer Singh to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar to Janhvi Kapoor and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, is a part of the star cast.

Though the makers haven't divulged details about the film, speculations are rife that the film will revolve around two warring brothers - Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, sons of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may play Aurangzeb while Ranveer would step into the shoes of Dara.

But the makers haven't yet announced anything regarding the characters in the film.

The film is expected to go on the floors next year is scheduled for release in 2020.

Ranveer has his hands full though. He has completed shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy; he is working on Rohit Shetty's Simmba these days, and he will start working on Kabir Khan's '83 soon.

Takht has three prominent male and four female characters. And it will be interesting to see who plays what in the film. 

