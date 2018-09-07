हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria backs out of Shahid Kapoor's 'Arjun Reddy' remake

The film will be helmed by Sandeep Vanga

Tara Sutaria backs out of Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Arjun Reddy&#039; remake
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' is high on the buzzword. Shahid Kapoor will play the male lead in the film. Tara Sutaria, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of The Year 2' was supposed to play the female lead in the film but as per the latest reports, the actress has backed out of the project.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Tara had to quit the Arjun Reddy remake due to change in the release date of 'Student of the Year 2'. The film, that was supposed to hit the screens on November 23, 2018, will now release on May 10, 2019.

Producer of Arjun Reddy remake, Murad Khetani, confirmed the news to Mirror and said, “Yes, it is true Tara is not a part of our film anymore. Our shoot is on schedule and we should be locking our leading lady in the next couple of days.”

The film will be helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Talking about 'Student of the Year 2', the film also stars Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in lead roles along with Tara. It is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year' which marked debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is helmed by Punit Malhotra. 

