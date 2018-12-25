हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Teena Singh

Teena Singh to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

The film is a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

Teena Singh to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Actress Teena Singh has finished shooting for her next film, "Kabir Singh", with Shahid Kapoor. She says she had a good time working with the actor.

The film is a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", featuring Vijay Deverakonda. "Kabir Singh" is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original version as well. 

"I had such a good time working with Shahid. Sandeep Sir had shown me the original, but gave me the freedom to make it my own. Shahid is such a gentleman. He made sure that I was comfortable on set since I'm new to the film industry," Teena said in a statement.

The film is being co-produced by Cine1 Studios. 

"This is my second association with them. I did a special appearance in the AltBalaji show 'Broken But Beautiful' that Cine1 had produced earlier this year," she said.

The "Sense8" actress is also doing a mythological film. 

