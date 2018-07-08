हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Roy

Telugu actress Tanya Desai bags film starring Rahul Roy

Telugu actress Tanya Desai says she plays the love interest of actor Rahul Roy's on-screen son in the upcoming film 'Night and Fog'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

 Mumbai: Telugu actress Tanya Desai says she plays the love interest of actor Rahul Roy's on-screen son in the upcoming film 'Night and Fog'.

"I'm playing the lover of Rahul's son. My character is called Chirutha. It's a journey of a 18-year-old woman who had been seduced and raped by a guy whom she loved. The woman gets pregnant and the society doesn't accept her. So they cut her hair and throw her out of the village," Tanya said in a statement.

"Then begins her journey of how she travels, gives birth to her child and that baby dies." 

She describes her character as strong and feels it will change the image of a woman.

"I enjoyed working with Rahul. He is such a good actor and a humble person. He is a star for me. It's a film within a film. I'm lucky to be a part of that film. It will release next year," she said.

