Thackeray trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray is gripping and intense —Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his brilliant acting skills and for getting into the skin of the character that he plays. The actor will next been seen in politicial drama titled 'Thackeray' which is Balasaheb Thackeray's biopic. Ever since the film was announced, it has been in the limelight and after a long wait, the trailer is finally out!

Check it out here:

Nawazuddin's first look as Thackeray was unveiled in July this year and raised the excitement level for the film.

Nawaz has completely transformed himself and looks like a spitting image of the late political leader. Rajyasabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has scripted the storyline of the biopic. Raut will co-produce the film along with Carnival Motion Pictures.

'Thackeray' is helmed by Abhijit Panse and will hit the screens on January 25, 2019, in Marathi and Hindi. Earlier the release date of the film was January 23, which is Balasaheb’s birth anniversary. However, the makers have postponed the release by two days.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan in December last year.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed away in 2012.