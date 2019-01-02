The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher blasts Youtube for missing film trailer

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', on Wednesday claimed that the trailer of the film is not easily available on YouTube.

Anupam, who has impersonated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's directorial film, took to Twitter to share a concern with YouTube India, sparking another debate surrounding the controversial film. The veteran actor complained that according to fan news that has reached him on Twitter, the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is not available as the first result on YouTube. He also said that let alone the first, the trailer not even available on the 50th position as well.

"Dear YouTube, I am getting messages and calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No. 1 yesterday. Please help," Anupam wrote on Twitter today.

Well, we found Anupam's concern to be valid as the film trailer remained unavailable on the first page of YouTube while one can see several interviews regarding the film to be present. The trailer only emerges on the top if the person types, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' official trailer'.

Even since the makers have released the trailer of the film, the project has been dogged by controversies.

'The Accidental Prime Minister` also features actors Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, German-born actress Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi.

The film is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019.