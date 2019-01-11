The Accidental Prime Minister screening stopped in Ludhiana

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Accidental Prime Minister

Baru's book was published on April 20, 2014.

Ludhiana: Screening of the Bollywood film, "The Accidental Prime Minister" was stopped in a multiplex in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Friday following protests by Congress party activists.

The activists held a protest outside the Pavilion Mall following which the multiplex management did not start the show to prevent untoward incidents.

Local police and administration officials were present when the Congress protest took place.

The film was, however, screened in multiplexes in Chandigarh, around 130 km from here.

It is based on a book with the same title written by Sanjaya Baru, former Prime Minister Singh's media advisor. 

Baru's book was published on April 20, 2014.

Actor Anupam Kher plays the role of Manmohan Singh, Suzanne Bernert that of Sonia Gandhi and Arjun Mathur of Rahul Gandhi. The role of Baru is being played by Akshaye Khanna.

 

