The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister to release in Tamil, Telugu—See posters

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

The Accidental Prime Minister to release in Tamil, Telugu—See posters

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's latest venture 'The Accidental Prime Minister' released on January 11, 2019. The film opened to a mixed review with some hailing the performances while others calling it an average entertainer.

The film will now release in Tamil and Telugu languages on January 18, 2019. The makers have shared the two new posters as well. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister to release in #Tamil and #Telugu on 18 Jan 2019... #TAPM posters in local languages:”

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari.

The political drama features Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

 

 

