The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister tweet review out

The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's highly anticipated venture 'The Accidental Prime Minister' has hit the screens today. The film has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was unveiled. It stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

Ankita Bhandari of ZeeNews.com is watching the film right now.

Catch her live tweet review: 

