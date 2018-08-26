The famous RK Studios built by Raj Kapoor up for sale, confirms Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: The famous RK studios in Chembur, Mumbai was in news last year when a major fire broke out on the sets of a television show. Built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, many iconic films have been shot at the property. Earlier, reports were that RK Studios will be re-built. However, Rishi Kapoor has now confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the property is up for sale.

Mirror quotes Senior Kapoor as saying, "For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then…”

The actor added that “The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts.”

The report also says that the decision to put the property for sale has been taken unanimously by the members of the family.

Upon being asked if there are any mixed feelings about the studio, the actor told Mirror, " Not really,”

He added, “We had to place a stone on our hearts. Chhati pe patthar rakkhar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai.”