The young actor who played Ranbir Kapoor in 'Barfi' heads to Cannes 2018

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor tasted massive success with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi' which went on to bag several awards in 2012. It was highest grosser that year and even won all major awards. It featured Ranbir in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz making her big screen debut.

Now, Rahul Malhotra, the actor who played young Ranbir in the film and has headed to Cannes Film Festival 2018 with his short film titled 'Jihaad-E-Nafs'. Rahul, 15, has previously worked as a child artiste.

In ‘Jihaad-E-Nafs’, Rahul will be seen playing a character of a young Muslim boy. The film has been selected at the short film corner in Cannes 2018. Talking about his movie, he said, "It was not easy to prepare for this character as there was not much of a reference to deliver. I loved the process of making this short movie and I hope it gets loved enough once released."

Cannes Film Festival will enter its 71st year this time where movies across all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world will be showcased. It was founded in 1946, the invitation-only festival held annually at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year the festival starts from May 8 till 19th.