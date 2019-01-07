This is how Anupam Kher transformed into Dr Manmohan Singh for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'—Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's upcoming biopic 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is ready for release and is high on the buzz word. The classic actor took to Instagram and shared a small video of how he transformed into the character of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

He captioned the video as: “Making of #DrManmohanSingh: This is a 20sec time lapse video of a two hour job done by my great make and wardrobe team. Thank you dearest Abhilasha for your brilliant costume design, #SurindrasNaturalHairTeam Bala, Pranay, Deepak, Rishi, Mangesh and Jaspreet. I couldn’t have done this role without you. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister #SwipeLeft @tapmofficial.”

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

The movie has been courting controversies ever since the trailer was unveiled.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.