This is how Sara Ali Khan was cast in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release.

This is how Sara Ali Khan was cast in Rohit Shetty&#039;s &#039;Simmba&#039;

 New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is winning hearts with her debut in 'Kedarnath' will soon share screen space with ace actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty directorial 'Simmba'. It isn't every day we get to see a new actress having two releases in the same month. 'Kedarnath' released on December 7 and 'Simmba' is slated for a December 28 release.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that it is him who encouraged Rohit Shetty to take Sara in 'Simmba'.

Kapoor said, "In the middle when we were not shooting and our dates were moving around, she was keen to do the film. I was the one who called up Rohit Shetty and encouraged him to take her. She is an actor, she is here to make a career. If she finished shooting for me and my movie is getting done, she should be doing another film. She should be free to do whatever she wants. That's how Simmba happened actually. That's how it started."

Recently, the song 'Tere Bin' from 'Simmba' was unveiled and Sara's crackling chemistry with Ranveer grabbed eyeballs. Filmed in the picturesque backdrop of Switzerland, 'Tere Bin' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur.

'Simmba' has been high on the buzzword ever since its inception. The film has Ranveer playing the role of a cop and also marks his first film post his wedding with the highly-talented Deepika Padukone.

