This is what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about 'Raees', 'Kaabil'
New Delhi: The entire B-Town is going gaga over the latest Bollywood releases – superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' and actor Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'. Recently, even megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the duo about the same.
"Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !!" Big B posted on social media.
He added, "'KAABIL' most convincing film .. endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director ! Congrats !!"
The 'Piku' star also posted the posters of both the movies.
T 2515 - Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !! pic.twitter.com/cfRr24jz0n
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 26 January 2017
Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, 'Raees' touches upon how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. In the film, the 'Chennai Express' hunk essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger.
T 2515 - 'KAABIL' most convincing film .. endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director ! Congrats !! pic.twitter.com/wGxAnxxu2T
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 26 January 2017
'Kaabil' is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone birthday wishes for 'amazing' Ellen DeGeneres
- Arshad Warsi is a good friend, he showed me the way of doing 'Jolly LLB 2': Akshay Kumar
- Every generation owes their love quotes to these 7 legendary Bengali poets
- Priyanka Chopra and 'Quantico' Team saying 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue is a must watch!
- Shahid Kapoor as Nawab Malik in 'Rangoon' looks daunting! See pic
- Arshad Warsi is a good friend, he showed me the way of doing 'Jolly LLB 2': Akshay Kumar
- Shahid Kapoor as Nawab Malik in 'Rangoon' looks daunting! See pic
- Pakistan issues No Objection Certificate for screening of Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'
- Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron together make an adorable picture!
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s witty ‘Twitter’ conversation is the best thing you will read today!