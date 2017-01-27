This is what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about 'Raees', 'Kaabil'

close
Friday, January 27, 2017
This is what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about &#039;Raees&#039;, &#039;Kaabil&#039;

New Delhi: The entire B-Town is going gaga over the latest Bollywood releases – superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' and actor Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'. Recently, even megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the duo about the same.

"Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !!" Big B posted on social media.

He added, "'KAABIL' most convincing film .. endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director ! Congrats !!"

The 'Piku' star also posted the posters of both the movies.

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, 'Raees' touches upon how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. In the film, the 'Chennai Express' hunk essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. 

'Kaabil' is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy. 

