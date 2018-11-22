हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Throwback Thursday: Sonam Kapoor shares a BTS photo from 'PadMan'

Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'.

Throwback Thursday: Sonam Kapoor shares a BTS photo from &#039;PadMan&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is quite active on social media. The actress keeps her fanbase updated with various deets of her life and often shares photos and videos on Instagram. On Thursday, Sonam shared a behind the scene picture from 'PadMan'.

Check it out here:

The caption of the photo is “Shoots make me hungry. #ThrowbackThursday #BTSPadman”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

'PadMan' also starred Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte besides Sonam. The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. The actress is working with her real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who plays her dad in the film. Sonam will also share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and will hit the screens in February next year.

On the personal front, the actress got married to her long time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year and the two remained the talk of the town for a long time. Their wedding was a starry affair and a lot of Bollywood biggies attended the event. For days, pictures and videos of the star wedding were all over the internet. The two often share pictures together giving us major relationship goals each day!

