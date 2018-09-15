Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer's first look to be out on this date

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' is high on the buzzword. The film will see Aamir and Amitabh share screen space for the first time and the gorgeous Katrina and Fatima are always a delight to watch on screen! The makers have remained tight-lipped about the film and as per the latest reports, all key characters of the film will be introduced through motion posters, adding to the excitement level for the release.

A Filmfare report reveals that the first look will be out on Tuesday, that is, September 18.

A source close to YRF told Filmfare that the first character poster will be unveiled on Tuesday, and six motion posters have been finalised that feature the six key characters of the film. Nobody knows which character will be introduced first as the makers are keeping the plan under the wraps.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir and Vijay have previously worked together in 'Dhoom 3'. This will Fatima's second venture with Aamir after the super successful 'Dangal'.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British empire in the country.

The period action-adventure film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year.