Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan postponed the release of the film by a day - Here's why

Mumbai: The makers of Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan have started unveiling the first look posters of the main characters in the film. After Amitabh Bachchan's look, Yash Raj Films' revealed Fatima Sana Sheikh's appearance in the fantasy-adventure drama.

The film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya was initially slated for release on November 7 but Aamir reportedly pushed it by a day.

According to a report in After Hrs, Aamir did not want to release his film on the day of Lakshmi Pujan because people would be busy with Puja at their homes. Hence he decided to postpone the release by a day.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. After Khudabaksh (Amitabh) and Zafira (Fatima), we can expect the introduction of the character played by Katrina Kaif followed by the one essayed by Aamir.

The period action-adventure drama is one of the most awaited films of the year. It will see megastar Amitabh and superstar Aamir sharing screen space for the first time.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Last year on Diwali, Aamir released his film Secret Super starring himself, Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun. Aamir made a special appearance in the film that revolved around the relationship between a mother-daughter duo. The film went on to become a great success at the Box Office not just in India but in China too.