Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan starrer fails to draw audience to theatres; business slows down

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan hasn't managed to gain momentum after a fiery start on November 8. The film opened on an impressive note garnering over Rs 50 crores at the Box Office but business in the last one week has slowed down.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film has collected over Rs 140 crores so far.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Friday to share the latest Box Office report.

He tweeted: "#ThugsOfHindostan is a DEBACLE... Did 37.61% of its *extended Week 1 biz* on Day 1 itself, while the remainder 62.39% was done from Day 2 to Day 8 [seven days]... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*, but the *Hindi version* will fold up around ₹ 150 cr [+/-]. (sic)."

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Hindi: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr, Wed 3.50 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 134.95 cr. India biz... #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu total: ₹ 140.40 cr. Note: #Tamil + #Telugu day-wise data in next tweet. #TOH

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs, Thu 25 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.45 cr. India biz. #TOH

"#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12% Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91% Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54% Thu [vis-à-vis Wed]: 25.71% Hindi version. India biz. #TOH (sic)."

The action-adventure film set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Ila Arun and English actor Lloyd Owen in pivotal roles.

Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.