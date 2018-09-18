Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan unveils Amitabh Bachchan's first look

New Delhi: A film that has the ability to make Rs 5O crores on the day first day of its release is all set to hit the big screen soon. Another masterpiece from Aamir Khan's kitty, Thugs of Hindostan, brings the megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir together for the first time on the silver screen has made an impactful first impression. The larger than life logo of the film was unveiled yesterday by the makers and today, Aamir himself took to social media to share the look of the mighty Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Khan wrote, "The biggest thug of all !!!

Love,

a.

@SrBachchan as #Khudabaksh in #ThugsOfHindostan."

Amitabh looks fierce and feisty as Khudabaksh.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Aamir and Vijay have previously worked together in 'Dhoom 3'. This will Fatima's second venture with Aamir after the super successful 'Dangal'.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British empire in the country.

The period action-adventure film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year.