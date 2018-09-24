Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's look will leave you in splits- Watch motion poster

Mumbai: After unveiling the motion posters featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen and Katrina Kaif last week, the makers have released a brand new motion poster to reveal Aamir Khan's look in Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir too took to Twitter to share the motion poster and even describe his character in the film.

Going by the way Aamir has been introduced in the poster, it looks likely that the superstar's character has a comical element.

Aamir wrote: "और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह.

हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको.

सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम.

दादी कसम !!! (sic)."

The teaser zooms out of a bottle and shows a shabbily dressed man with unkempt hair and a bizarre sense of style named Firangi Mullah (the character played by Aamir) riding a donkey.

Check out the motion poster:

Thugs of Hindostan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya will see Aamir and Amitabh together on screen for the first time. English actor Lloyd Owen plays John Clive a British, Amitabh plays a character named Khudabaksh, Fatima essays Zafira while Katrina comes across as Suraiyya.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

The film is slated to release on November 8. Are you ready to watch this fantasy adventure drama?