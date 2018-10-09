हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' built two massive ships for Malta shoot — Watch video

The two massive ships, weighing 2 lakh kilos, were built by over 1,000 people. 

&#039;Thugs of Hindostan&#039; built two massive ships for Malta shoot — Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: The trailer of Vijay Krishna Acharya's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' was released only sometime back and it has made the internet go total crazy. Starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the film has been produced on a budget of Rs 300 crore and is believed to be one of the most expensive Hindi films till now. 

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films shared a video of the making of the ships by the team. Watch the video here:

The video shared by Yash Raj Films reveals that the team had the hardest time of making the movie when they discovered a place called Malta in Europe where a studio named MFS had the infrastructure to construct ships. The entire video features how two mammoth ships, weighing 2 lakh kilos, were built by workers. The work involved nearly 1,000 people including international designers and ship makers. And it took almost 1 year to build these two ships off the coast of Malta in Europe.

Set in 1795, the story of 'Thugs Of Hindostan' revolves around a band of Thugs led by Khudabaksh Azaad (Amitabh), who aspires to free Hindostan (the Indian subcontinent) from the rule of the expanding British East India Company. Alarmed, British commander John Clive sends a small-time Thug from Awadh, Firangi Mallah (Aamir) to infiltrate and counter the threat.

The film has also been shot in Thailand and Mehrangarh. However , the shooting of the filmwas put on a short hiatus after Amitabh experienced discomfort on set. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, Satyadev Kancharana, Abdul Quadir Amin among others. 

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is set to be released during this Diwali.

