Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan Day 3 Box Office collections: No Amitabh Bachchan or Aamir Khan could save this sinking ship

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Thugs of Hindostan was hailed as one of the most ambitious projects of Yash Raj Films and unfortunately it has tanked. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic, viewers were expecting.

Although the movie did cross Rs 100 crore in two days and set a benchmark of hitting Rs 50 crore on Day 1 collections at the Box Office for any Hindi film, the negative word of mouth has surely dwindled its chances of going strong at the ticket counters.

Check out the collections figures:

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike.

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The film marks the first outing of Aamir and Big B together.

 

 

 

