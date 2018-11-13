हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office collections: Aamir Khan starrer continues downward trend

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The ambitious fantasy project of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Thugs Of Hindostan continues its downward trend at the Box Office. The film has failed to meet the high expectations of the viewers and the critics have given it a big thumbs down.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic, viewers were expecting. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, here are the figures:

Thursday - Rs 5o cr apprx

Friday - Rs 28 cr apprx

Saturday - Rs 22.75 cr apprx

Sunday - Rs 16. 75 cr apprx

Monday - Rs 5 cr apprx

Total - 122.50 cr apprx

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The film marks the first outing of Aamir and Big B together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

