Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan fails to make a mark internationally—Check out latest collections

Thugs of Hindostan fails to make a mark internationally—Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif's 'Thugs of Hindostan' was one of the biggest releases of the year. In spite of a stellar star cast, extensive promotions, and a massive budget, the film has proved to be a dud at the box office.

On its first day, the movie broke records by earning more than Rs 50 Crore, due to the extensive promotions carried out by makers. However, collections dropped considerably after the film received mixed reviews and negative word of mouth.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared that the film faced rejection in international markets as well.

He wrote, “#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in international markets as well... OVERSEAS total after Week 2: $ 9.05 million [₹ 63.97 cr]... Breakup of key markets:#USA + #Canada: $ 1.99 mn #UAE + #GCC: $ 3.20 mn #UK: $ 920k Rest of the World: $ 2.94 mn Few cinemas yet to report... #TOH”

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time for the project.

