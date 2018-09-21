Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya will make you go weak in the knees—Watch

New Delhi: One the most-awaited releases of the year, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is all set to set the screens on fire this November. The film stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. After keeping most of the details about the film under the wraps, the makers have finally started unveiling first looks of the main characters. So far we have seen Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira and Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen as John Clive.

Now, Katrina Kaif's look has been unveiled and we must say, she will make you go week in the knees! The name of her character is Suraiyya and she is here to steal your heart.

Check out the motion poster here:

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens a day after Diwali, on November 8, 2018. Earlier, the film was slated for release on November 7 but Aamir reportedly pushed it by a day.

According to a report in After Hrs, Aamir did not want to release his film on the day of Lakshmi Pujan because people would be busy with Puja at their homes. Hence he decided to postpone the release by a day.

We can't wait to see first looks of the remaining characters!