Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s rehearsal videos will make your jaw drop – Watch

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is leaving no stone unturned to deliver an awe-inspiring performance in her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The pretty lady is working very hard and her commitment towards her work is on full display in the videos posted by one of her fan clubs on Twitter.

The actress has been rehearsing with utmost dedication to get her dance moves right and we can’t stop raving about the passion she has for her job.

Check out the videos embedded below:

Katrina Kaif returns to Instagram with this video! pic.twitter.com/sU125tWhro — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) 1 February 2018

Katrina Kaif at #ThugsofHindostan dance rehearsals (2/2) pic.twitter.com/DR9bbu8zsV — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) 1 February 2018

Katrina too took to her Instagram to share a video of her rehearsal session. Here’s it is:

Rewind and repeat ..... #thugslife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:56am PST

Well, Katrina is taking what it takes to get into the skin of her character in the film. The Tiger Zinda Hai star has another big film coming up this year and it happens to be Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will reportedly see Katrina essaying the role of an actress battling alcohol addiction. So Katrina has a lot in store for us this year.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan produced by Yash Raj Films’ scion Aditya Chopra is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will see megastar Amitabh and superstar Aamir sharing screen space for the first time.

The film also has Fatima on board who had played Geeta Phogat, Aamir’s on screen daughter in Dangal.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the Bristish rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British empire in the country.

The period action-adventure film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year. And we can’t wait to watch the film which has an impressive star cast.