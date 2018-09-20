Thugs of Hindostan: Lloyd Owen's first look as John Clive will blow your mind—Watch

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Lloyd Owen and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' is high on the buzzword. Makers of the film have started unveiling first looks of the main characters and each time a new motion is released, our minds are blown! So far Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan's looks have created quite a buzz.

The latest motion poster shows Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen as John Clive.

Get ready to be intrigued by this fantastic motion poster here:

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens a day after Diwali, on November 8, 2018. Earlier, the film was slated for release on November 7 but Aamir reportedly pushed it by a day. According to a report in After Hrs, Aamir did not want to release his film on the day of Lakshmi Pujan because people would be busy with Puja at their homes. Hence he decided to postpone the release by a day.

We can't wait to see first looks of the remaining characters!