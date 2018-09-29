हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan: Mumbai Police's latest tweet on the film will leave you in splits

The Mumbai police has aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time.

Thugs of Hindostan: Mumbai Police&#039;s latest tweet on the film will leave you in splits
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is known to have a bit of pun. And proving their genius yet again, the city police on Saturday posted another entertaining tweet, this time using a dialogue from the Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. 

Using the famous dialogue of Aamir Khan from the film, that has been turned into epic memes, the city police made it very clear that they have no place for 'Thugs' in Mumbai. On tweet at a time, Mumbai police have always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time.

Take a look at some of the funny tweets shared by the official Twitter handle of city police: 

Thugs of Hindostan

In the meantime, Aamir's dialogue 'Dhokha Dena Swabhav Hai Mera' on Friday sent the internet into a tizzy with epic memes flooding the social media space. 

Here, we bring you some of the best ones: 

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan

A few days back, netizens went crazy over Aamir's resemblance with Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of The Caribbean' and Mad Hatter from 'Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel Through the Looking-Glass.

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year. 

