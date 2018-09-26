हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Thugs of Hindostan: These videos of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan speaking Tamil and Telugu will make your day - Watch

In the two newly released videos, we can see both Aamir and Big B speaking in Tamil and Telugu!

Pic courtesy: @TOHTheFilm (Twitter)

Mumbai: The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have come up with an innovative way to announce the release of the film in Tamil and Telugu. The adventure fantasy fiction starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release this Diwali.

Fans of these actors can watch the film in Tamil and Telugu languages. Yash Raj Films shared interesting videos Wednesday morning. In the two newly released videos, we can see both Aamir and Big B speaking in Tamil and Telugu!

The two actors, who are all set to share screen space for the first time, introduced themselves first and then announced the release of the film during Diwali.

Take a look at the videos here:

 

 

Thugs of Hindostan, a Vijay Krishna Acharya film, also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and English star Lloyd Owen in significant roles.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays a character named Firangi Mallah while Big B plays Khudabaksh. Lloyd Owen plays John Clive while Katrina and Fatima essay Suraiyya and Zafira respectively.

