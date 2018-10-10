हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan: This behind-the-scenes video will make your jaw drop - Watch

The makers of the film have shared a video that showcases the efforts put by the TOH team to build two ships that could actually sail the sea!  

Mumbai: One of the most awaited films of the year - Thugs of Hindostan - starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is just a month away from its release. The film which instantly reminds us of Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean', has two ships playing a major role in the narrative.

The makers of the film have shared a video that showcases the efforts put by the TOH team to build two ships that could actually sail the sea!

The official Twitter handle wrote: "The making of one of the most powerful parts of #ThugsOfHindostan! 
Watch what went into making the ships. (sic)."

Check out the incredible video here:

The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days back and it made fans go gaga over it. The trailer of the film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and English actor Lloyd Owen, is a visual treat and a spectacle of sorts.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays Firangi Mallah in a film and he has undergone a major transformation to justify the character.  Big B as Khudabaksh looks like a warrior, Fatima as Zafira comes across as the daredevil while Katrina as Suraiyya, the ultimate diva.

Thugs of Hindostan

