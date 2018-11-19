हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs Of Hindostan week 2 collections: Aamir Khan starrer falls flat at the Box Office

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir Khan in the movie. 

Thugs Of Hindostan week 2 collections: Aamir Khan starrer falls flat at the Box Office
New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan tasted humungous success with 'Dangal' last year but looks like his latest ambitious outing 'Thugs Of Hindostan' has proved to be one big disastrous ride for him. The movie has taken a free fall at the Box Office and negative word of mouth publicity has further affected the numbers.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of weekend two. He wrote: “After a dismal *extended* Week 1, #ThugsOfHindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2... Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it’s a CRASH... Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], #TOH will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays...”

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

