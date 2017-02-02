Tiger Shroff kick starts 'Baaghi 2' with action on his mind!

New Delhi: If 'Baaghi' left you entertained then be prepared for a double dose of the masala entertainer in part two. Yes! 'Baaghi 2' is on putting all the speculations to rest once and for all. Interestingly, the lead actor Tiger Shroff has been retained while nothing is revealed about the female face opposite him.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan will be helming the project and it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger shared a picture with choreographer Ahmed Khan and captioned it as: “Here we go again! #Baaghi2 @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies”

Looks like Team Baaghi 2 is surely going to have a blast while working on the second instalment of the action franchise.

Also, the makers are planning to rope in Chinese expert martial arts trainers who will provide exclusive training to the actors working in the film, reportedly.

Tiger will surely fly higher this time!