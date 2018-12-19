हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to release in 2020

Bollywood hunk  Tiger Shroff’s successful action franchise Baaghi has announced their third instalment, which is set to release on March 6 2020

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to release in 2020

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk  Tiger Shroff’s successful action franchise Baaghi has announced their third instalment, which is set to release on March 6 2020

Tiger took to Twitter to announce the news on his handle. He wrote, "And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians. @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala".

After launching Shroff in Heropanti, Sajid Nadiadwala introduced the revolutionary side of the actor as an action hero with Baaghi. 

Even before the release of 'Baaghi 2', Sajid Nadiadwala announced 'Baaghi 3".

Produced by Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 3' is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan. 

(With inputs from ians)

