Tiger Shroff strikes gold; Baaghi 2 moves closer to Rs 150 crore milestone at the Box Office

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is turning out to be a super-hit star. The young man has had quite an impressive journey in Bollywood so far and his latest - Baaghi 2 - has garnered terrific response at the Box Office. The film directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan is moving towards the Rs 150 crore milestone.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 2, a sequel to Sabbir Khan's 2016 release Baaghi has minted over Rs 135 crores at the Box Office.

He tweeted:

#Baaghi2 is not slowing down soon, especially in mass pockets... Continues its dominance, despite new films and #IPL2018... Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 5.70 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 9.50 cr. Total: 135.35 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 9 April 2018

Another tweet read:"#Baaghi2 biz at a glance...Week 1: 112.85 cr

Weekend 2: 22.50 cr [3000 screens] Total: 135.35 cr India biz. (sic)."

The film which also stars Disha Patani minted over Rs 100 crores within six days of its release.

Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Tiger, who made his debut with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014, had won a million hearts as Ronnie Singh in Baaghi. He returned to the silver screen as Ronnie in the sequel to Baaghi, which had proved to be a massive success at the Box Office.

The powerhouse of talent Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar too are a part of the new instalment.

Here’s how the makers have described the film on YouTube:

“A battle-hardened army officer goes in search of his ex-lover’s child who is mysteriously kidnapped. Neha reaches out to the only person who can help her with her plight, Ronnie. He goes deep into the underbelly of Goa, facing off against drug lords, menacing Russian henchmen, and bloodthirsty animals.”

“Daring stunts, chase sequences, air strikes, bomb blasts and other large-scale action sequences will be done with a bonafide, larger than life approach, truly making it a spectacle,” they have added.

And here's good news for Baaghi fans - the makers recently announced the third instalment of the franchise to take Ronnie’s story forward.