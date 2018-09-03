Tiger Shroff to begin his next action flick with entry scene, Hrithik Roshan to start schedule in Italy?

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's yet-untitled upcoming action flick starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan has been making much news. The film features some death-defying stunts and will be shot in some of the most expensive and gorgeous locations on the globe.

Moreover, this is the first time Tiger will be sharing screen space with Hrithik, who he considers his idol.

Recently, the 'Baaghi' actor shared a monochrome photo with Hrithik on his Instagram handle, announcing that the film is all set to go on floors this week. In the photo, we can see half faces of both the stars. He captioned the photo writing, "4 days to go #sched1 #greatestbattle #unfolds

@hrithikroshan @itssiddharthanand".

"Tiger is shooting his entry scene, which is a high-voltage action sequence. He has trained everyday for about two months to pull this off. Hrithik will start his schedule next month in Italy," DNA quoted director Siddharth as saying. As per DNA, Tiger will start shooting for it first.

The flick also features Vaani Kapoor and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019. The untitled mega-action entertainer will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Earlier, a source revealed that the film will be shot across 6 countries and 14 world cities and will show for the first time unexplored, breath-taking international locations.

Since this is the first time Hrithik and Tiger are coming together on screen, YRF is leaving no stone unturned to mount this action film on a scale like no other. It is to be noted that Hrithik will be collaborating with YRF after a span of 12 years. They last worked in 2006-released 'Dhoom 2'.

According to reports, Hrithik is expected to play the role of Tiger's mentor in the film. Notably, Tiger has in the past expressed his admiration for Hrithik on several occasion and that he even considers the 'Lakshya' actor his real-life mentor.

In the meantime, Hrithik is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Super 30'. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film is inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program 'Super 30'. The film also marks the debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur.

Tiger, on the other hand, will next be seen in Karan Johar's production's 'Student Of The Year 2' along with newbie Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. It is directed by Punit Malhotra of 'I Hate Love Storys' and 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein'. SOTY2 will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.